Even superheroes stay home

A man in Oregon has written a children's superhero book about COVID-19 and staying home.

Jamie McGaw, from Bend, Oregon, wrote, "Even Superheroes Stay Home". The book is about a superhero who does "superhero things", like helping around the house. 

In fact, the main character is based on McGaw's three-year-old son, James, who loves superheros and never takes off his superhero cape. 

"The first time I showed it to him, he pointed at the page and he said 'that looks like me' and that was the greatest complement - not being a accomplished illustrator. But it's been great. My son is now going around the house looking for things to do to help with or kindness to share with his family - inspired by this book that we read every night," he said. 

 Copies of the book are available for free online by clicking here. 

Tags