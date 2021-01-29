LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A Los Angeles comedian is charting a new path, he's taken over a Star Wars fan-favorite with one mission in mind: Spreading smiles.
He's calling himself "Mando the Manchild" and has been spotted on around LA on his skateboard. Unlike other Mandalorians, this one from Touluca Lake is revealing his face.
Tim Brehmer is a stand up comedian, who realized he no longer needs a stage. Brehmer actually said the act is for himself as much as his audience.
"There's no greater feeling in the world, and with some people with depression, a pill can help, with some people with therapy can help - with me, this is my therapy," he said. "As along as they're smiling as I zoom by, that's all I care about and that's the only medicine I really need."