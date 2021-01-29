Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Spokane Area. In Idaho, Northern Panhandle and Coeur d'Alene Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog and freezing temperatures could experience icy patches on surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&