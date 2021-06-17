The Seattle Mariners have announced that they've received permission from the state and King County to return to full seating capacity at T-Mobile Park beginning July 2nd.
Additionally, they are dropping social distancing and vaccinated-only sections, as well as not required proof of vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test at ballpark entrances.
They are also not requiring masks for fully vaccinated fans, but "should be" worn by un-vaccinated fans.
All areas of the ballpark, including all kids areas, will be reopened as well.