SEATTLE, WA- The three-game series between the Oakland A's and the Seattle Mariners this week has been postponed Major League Baseball announced.
The series was supposed to start tonight and go through Thursday, but was postponed out of an abundance of caution to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.
On Sunday, the A's announced that a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
The team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party in line with MLB protocols and will continue to follow the recommended safety precautions.
The three-game series will be made up with a Sept. 14 doubleheader in Seattle, and the single game that had been scheduled in Oakland for Sept. 26 will now become a doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.