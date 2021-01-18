Multiple mass vaccination clinics are set to open in Washington next week, including one in Spokane.
The site will be located at the Spokane Arena, according to Governor Jay Inslee.
To assist in the administration of vaccine doses currently on hand, DOH will coordinate volunteer vaccinators to support vaccine administration.
Other locations that will have vaccination sites starting next week include the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
The National Guard will assist with the vaccination sites.
The state's goal is to vaccinate 45,000 Washingtonians a day. Despite that goal, the state does not have enough doses to vaccinate 45,000 people per day.
The state is requiring providers to administer 95% of allocated vaccines within the first week of receiving them.
The announcement of the sites also comes as the state moving to the next tier of the vaccine plan, Phase 1b.
Anyone 65 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Anyone 50 or older who lives in a multigenerational household can also receive the vaccine.
The Washington State Department of Health is launching a "Phase Finder" tool that will help you determine your COVID-19 eligibility.
