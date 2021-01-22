SPOKANE, Wash - CHAS Health has announced the public mass vaccination site at the Arena will be operational on Wednesday, January 27th.
CHAS said says they are still awaiting our vaccine supply so they are hopeful that the Wednesday go-live will not be delayed.
Currently, people in phase 1a and 1b are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The number of patients that will be able to served will be dependent upon supply and individuals will have to register for an appointment time in advance (there is no walk-up option).
You do not need to be patient of CHAS. There will be an online registration form that will go online on Wednesday.
CHAS is not prepared to give out specifics of documents needed to make an appointment, however, those details will be released on Tuesday.
To check to sign up for a text alert from the Washington Department of Health letting you know when you are eligible for a vaccine, you can click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.