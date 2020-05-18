SPOKANE, Wash - With everyone trying to keep COVID-19 from spreading, the use of disinfectant wipes has skyrocketed. Those wipes might be great at killing germs but the City of Spokane said they are not great moving through the sewer system.
On Monday, the City posted a picture of a massive clog of wipes and other debris that was removed from the Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility. According to the Facebook post it took two employees to remove it.
Wipes are not flushable! During Sunday’s significant rainstorm, a ball of wipes and captured debris had to be removed from the screens at the “headworks” at the Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility. It took two employees to remove the clog! Toilet paper is much more available in local stores now, and our City wastewater team asks citizens to stick with good ole TP to keep our wastewater system flowing!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.