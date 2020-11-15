SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward sent out a press release following Governor Inslee's new COVID-19 restrictions for the state of Washington.
Mayor Woodward called for renewed resilience, emphasizing the need to put others first as we move forward.
"The virus has put many at extreme risk of severe health impacts, significant financial hardship, or both. Stepping back is not something anyone wants. Please keep your loved ones, friends, neighbors, colleagues, acquaintances, and those you have not yet met as your top priorities. That means wearing a mask, limiting your trips to only necessary outings, and supporting your local businesses through their struggles by using online and takeout options. The timing, right before the holidays, is particularly devastating. Referenced state financial support for local communities needs to come as quickly and decisively as the state interventions enacted today.
We will continue working together to find safe ways to move all areas of our lives safely and responsibly past this virus. We are all in this together and it will take our collective efforts. The holidays are a time for giving and putting others first. The Spokane community has been doing that for months and will rally again in a time of even greater need.”
