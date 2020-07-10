COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With COVID-19 continuing to spread across the Panhandle area and the state of Idaho setting records to the number of new daily cases, the Mayor of Coeur d'Alene has addressed the question of a mask mandate.
Mayor Steve Widmyer told KHQ in a statement on Friday, July 10, that mask use is a matter of personal responsibility and he would not vote to mandate them.
Widmyer's full statement is as follows:
"I strongly encourage the wearing of a mask when social distancing is not possible. I believe it’s the right thing to do to keep yourself and others safe. Personally I wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. Controlling this virus is a partnership between government and the citizens. The government helps provide testing , health care , and all the health care guidelines. The citizens need to take those guidelines and act accordingly. It’s being personally responsible. It’s caring for your fellow citizens. I will continue to strongly encourage personal responsibility. That being said , I would not vote to mandate masks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.