Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said she is asking Governor Jay Inslee to be flexible about opening the economy.
"Our conversation with the Governor on Friday did ask for flexibility in how we will open our economy especially based on our very impactful COVID response," Mayor Woodward said this morning during a press conference.
Mayor Woodward said Governor Jay Inslee indicated that he is pushing a statewide reopening. She said Spokane officials are working on what the economic reopening may look like in Spokane.
"It is not something we are talking about doing today or tomorrow but making sure the Governor knows about the uniqueness of this side of the state," Mayor Woodward said. "We'll be working with the Governor's Office to compel him to see that we are different."
Mayor Woodward said they know protests are being done and they are keeping an eye on them to make sure they are practicing social distancing.
