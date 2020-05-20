SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says she is expecting a quick turnaround after the county became eligible to apply to phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan, hoping to enter that phase by Memorial Day weekend.
During an exclusive live interview with KHQ's Kalae Chock Wednesday morning, Woodward says when last week's petition for variance was denied, Gov. Jay Inslee didn't actually physically receive it. However, she says all the information he needs was readily available for the second petition this week.
"I think the turnaround time is going to be rather quickly," Woodward said. "We're expecting to hear by the end of the week that we will be in phase 2, and our businesses will be able to open in time for the big weekend coming up."
Woodward says businesses have been more than prepared for this highly-anticipated reopening, with some she has talked or visited with already set up to fulfill phase 2 guidelines like five-people-per-table limits or having masks prepared.
"They've been waiting a long time to open," Woodward said. "They've all been prepared to have their PPE, they've been given guidelines by the state on what they need to do. Businesses are ready to open and I am very hopeful it's going to be this weekend."
As various local and state leaders have learned this week, some businesses couldn't wait for the variance approval, opening early in defiance of the governor's order. Woodward reiterated that law enforcement has focused on education rather than enforcement of the order, but these businesses are putting themselves at risk at a state level.
"They answer to the governor to be honest with you," Woodward said. "This is his order and he has told many of them that they risk losing their license when it's time to renew by the state. If it's an establishment that sells liquor, they also have to answer the liquor control board. So there are a lot of risks that some of these businesses are taking, down-the-road long term risks, that I hope they understand what they're stepping into by defying the order."
As the county looks towards reopening, Woodward says many citizens are anxious to get back to their patronage around the community, but is understanding of those that aren't quite ready.
"I think there are people that are very ready to return to some sense of normal public life," Woodward said. "What that new normal looks like is going to be wearing masks, adhering to business protocols and best practices. I think there is a level of consumer confidence that is there, but not there for some others. Let's face it: not everybody can just walk out their door and enter into all of these establishments at the same time, this needs to be a slow roll. So if people aren't ready that's okay. Stay home, protect yourself, be safe and go out when you are ready to go out."
The mayor is also hopeful this latest news means Spokane County will have a good shot at entering the next phase earlier as well, provided COVID-19 case trends continue. Entry to phase three would also require applying for a variance.
"I am hopeful that we will be able to go to the next step earlier as long as our cases don't spike, as long as our data proves that we're ready."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.