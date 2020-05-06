SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane County elected officials continue to push for regional consideration in reopening economies sooner during the COVID-19 pandemic, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Washington Gov. Jay Inslee doesn't feel the area is quite ready.
Mayor Woodward shared details on Spokane County leaders' conversation with Gov. Inslee in a tweet thread Tuesday evening, and also provided some more information during an exclusive interview on KHQ's Wake Up Show.
(1) Spokane County elected officials today pleaded with the governor to allow businesses to open up earlier under phase-2 of the state’s reopen plan. In order to do so, counties must go 3 weeks without a single Covid case. UNREALISTIC, for a county with 500,000+ people!
Leaders have been pushing to be able to move Spokane County from phase 1 to phase 2 of the plan sooner than the minimum three week requirement, stating there has been promising COVID-19 case trends locally.
While Inslee hasn't budged at this point on that request, Woodward told KHQ's Kalae Chock that continual conversations with him are key in this ongoing situation.
"It starts with conversation," Woodward said. "He's not ready to let Spokane County move forward, but we're going to continue to have that dialogue. This is how we got him to reopen residential construction. This is how we got the governor to even consider opening up regions of the state earlier than others. So it all starts with the conversation, this was the first one yesterday on getting to phase 2 sooner, we'll continue to have more."
Woodward and other elected officials feel that along with case trends and the developing business plan, Spokane County also has hosptial capacity meeting the metrics required to move to other phases.
"The hospital definitely has capacity, we even have surge capacity beyond the hospital," Woodward said while noting the 10 current COVID-related hospitalizations. "We have room."
Woodward said of the counties being allowed to move to phase 2 earlier, some have had no COVID-related deaths.
"The governor has made it clear to us now that in order to get from one phase to the next sooner, a county has to go three weeks with not one COVID case, which quite frankly I think is unrealistic," Woodward said pointing to the fact that there are over 500,000 residents in Spokane County.
Woodward also mentioned concerns of travel into Spokane from other counties as well as issues with bordering Idaho reopening its economy.
"We border Idaho, which is already opened up its economy sooner and our businesses are losing business to Idaho," Woodward said. "That’s something I want him to consider, but we're going to continue to show our data to him regularly and our plan's going to be finalized this week. We plan to show it to him by the beginning of next week."
In Woodward's tweet thread, she listed several examples of stories from locals continuing to be impacted by the pandemic restrictions, not being allowed professional opportunities or other life milestones.
"People aren’t asking for the world. They don’t want a government handout. THEY JUST WANT TO GET BACK TO WORK!" Woodward wrote.
