SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward joined the Wake Up Show Wednesday morning to discuss the county's emergence into phase 2 of the state's Safe Start plan, health officials' efforts in the recent COVID-19 outbreak and the potential time frame for phase 3 entry.
As Spokane County has been in phase 2 for almost a week, Woodward told KHQ's Sean Owsley that some businesses she has visited are making great progress.
"I think we're doing well, businesses were very happy to get the big news that they can move into phase two on Friday and in time for the long Memorial Day weekend," Woodward said. "Kind of a slow start on Friday, not everyone was ready to open. As the weekend progressed it got a little more busy, so I think that's good."
Woodward addressed the recent jump in COVID-19 cases as of late, saying about three dozen of those cases are isolated to the Spokane Philadelphia Macaroni Company plant, and the contact tracing efforts have been effective in preventing community spread.
"The good thing is as we hear more cases coming on, the fact that we have three times as many contact tracers as we did before is allowing the virus to be boxed in and it's not a community spread," Woodward said. "I think we really need to get that message out to the community that as they hear of more cases coming on, there is not the community spread that the health district and the health secretary is very concerned about, so our impact is still very strong in our COVID response in these cases."
As the Spokane community now looks ahead to phase 3, Woodward said we need to stay vigilant and keep to health and safety practices like wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and staying home if you feel sick. She added that no Washington counties will likely enter phase 3 any earlier than mid-June.
"Right now, the health secretary is not allowing counties to move to phase three any sooner than three weeks, that puts us at June 12," Woodward said. "I have not seen any criteria to move to phase 3, so that's the next thing that we'll be looking for."
Phase 3 in the reopening plan would allow gatherings with less than 50 people, resuming non-essential travel, reopening recreational facilities (<50% capacity), expand capacity and table size at restaurants. It would also reopen bars (<25% capacity), libraries, museums and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.