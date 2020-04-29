SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is now willing to look at a regional approach to reopening economies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an exclusive interview with KHQ's Sean Owsley Wednesday morning, Woodward said they received great news Tuesday, something she had hinted about on her Facebook page.
"After weeks and weeks of pushing the governor to look at opening up regions of the state as far as our economies, and not necessarily a one-size-fits-all statewide recovery plan, he is now open to looking at parts of the state where COVID cases are much lower," Woodward said.
Woodward feels Spokane County can make a good case, saying there has been minimal case increases the past few weeks outside of a spike at the Spokane Veterans Home. She says a strategic planning group is meeting Wednesday at the Emergency Operations Center to take a closer look at which business sectors they feel should be next in line to open up.
"Small businesses in the city of Spokane, that's the the bloodline of our economy and we need to get people back to work," Woodward said.
Woodward didn't have a timeline on this process, but says the group will be planning and providing information to Inslee regarding the lower COVID case increases and hospitalizations, as well as capabilities of hospitals handling any potential spikes.
"Whatever we do has to be flexible: our recovery plan opening economy back up," Woodward said. "If we see a spike in cases, we have to hit the pause button, maybe even roll back a little bit. But we're at the point where we have to learn how to live with COVID. We don't have a vaccine, we're not able to do as many tests as we want, they're just not available. So we've got to learn to live with this and be flexible. This is uncharted territory."
