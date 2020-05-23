SPOKANE, Wash . - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all city facilities to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order came after a directive from President Donald Trump that U.S. and state facilities lower their flags in honor of the virus victims.
"We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and those who have suffered because of the pandemic," Woodward said. "Today we remember the 31 members of our community who have died because of coronavirus and send our sympathies and condolences to their families and friends."
Flags will remain lowered throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to do the same.
