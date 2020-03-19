SPOKANE, Wash. - While stopping by KHQ on Thursday, March 19, Mayor Nadine Woodward addressed rumors that Spokane homeless shelters would be closing down due to COVID-19.
On the contrary, Woodward said that her office is looking at increasing its capacity by utilizing the first floor of the downtown Spokane library for more beds.
"We need those [additional] beds because we're implementing the social distancing," Woodward said. Shelters around the city have already begun implementing social distancing procedures to keep people healthy, she said.
The next step, Woodward said, is touring facilities for isolation and quarantine centers for coronavirus patients. She added that nothing has been finalized yet.
Woodward also said that she has signed a letter from the US Conference of Mayors that will be sent to Congress asking for $250 billion in relief funds that would go toward city budgets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.