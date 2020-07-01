SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane County experienced a significant spike in COVID-19 cases over the month of June, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says community spread is a concern, noted some other key metrics to consider locally, and stressed that any steps back in Washington's reopening plan could mean seeing more businesses close for good.
Woodward joined the Wake Up Show Wednesday morning, addressing the latest issues surrounding the pandemic with KHQ's Kalae Chock. Spokane County has set records for daily confirmed case totals in consecutive days, and Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz has indicated the spike hasn't been tracked down to specific outbreaks, meaning it's being spread more through the community.
"Well I would agree that the community spread is a concern and certainly the increase in cases to the level that we're seeing today," Woodward said. "Monday and Tuesday we set records for increases in cases, that's not good. Community spread before when we saw spikes in cases we were able to contain the virus, box it in, and make sure that there wasn't that community spread. We're seeing that now."
While current and cumulative hospitalizations have seen an increase, Woodward noted the death rate is still rather low for a county of Spokane's size.
"Hospitalizations have ticked up, but I would say one of the most important numbers that we need to look at is our death rate," Woodward said. "Outside of our death rate in congregate living facilities and in the elderly population, our death rate is about the same right now with COVID as it is with influenza for the season, so that's something to keep in mind."
Woodward added that because Spokane is a regional hub for healthcare, patients are being taken in from other counties and while that doesn't affect the county's hospitalization counts, it does affect capacities and surge capacities, which she says local and state health departments consider.
After spending over a month in phase 2, Woodward says Gov. Jay Inslee's office has floated around ideas regarding a pause on the phase process or even taking a step or half of a phase back.
"I just don't know how our businesses will be able to survive that," Woodward said while mentioning speaking with a Hillyard business owner who took out a small business loan to stay afloat during the pandemic. "That business would not survive if she had to close again. So those are some really ominous things we need to think about if we did have to step back."
County officials have said a consideration for phase 3 would not likely happen for at least two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.