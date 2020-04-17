SPOKANE, Wash. - During her virtual meeting with Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said she "pushed for a regional and slow approach" to reopening Eastern Washington's economy.
Mayor Woodward tweeted out her side of the conversation in a string of tweets following the meeting, in which she emphasized how different Spokane and Western Washington are when compared to one another.
During my conversation with the governor late this afternoon I pushed for a regional and slow approach to opening up our economy, emphasizing Spokane is drastically different than western Washington.— Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) April 18, 2020
"I am confident we can develop our own plan to open businesses in states, again, slowly, while still implementing social distancing measures so we don't compromised the ground we've gained in our COVID-19 response," Mayor Woodward wrote in a tweet.
According to Mayor Woodward's tweets, Spokane got a head start in responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic by taking in four patients who tested positive 11 days before Seattle recorded it's first death related to COVID-19.
16 are hospitalized and we have not overburdened our healthcare system. We have an isolation facility than can accommodate 100 people, now caring for 2 individuals. We have capacity for 100+ more who might need alternative care.— Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) April 18, 2020
"To date, we have fewer than 300 confirmed cases in a county of 500,000+ people," Mayor Woodward wrote. "Six are hospitalized and we have not overburdened our healthcare system. We have an isolation facility than can accommodate 100 people, now caring for two individuals. We have capacity for 100+ more who might need alternative care."
Mayor Woodward also issued a plea for Spokane residents who may be frustrated with the current "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, asking us to "be cautious in our frustration over the current and likely extended order" while her administration comes up with a plan to get back to work.
