Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has announced that more than $65 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration will be used for Eastern Washington Airports impacted by COVID-19. 

According to a release from McMorris Rodgers' office, of that total, $29,589,274 has been allocated for Spokane International Airport. 

The rest of the funding, which was made possible through the federal CARES Act, will be distributed as follows:

  • Walla Walla Regional Airport - $18,059,137
  • Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport - $18,129,792
  • Felts Field, Spokane - $69,000
  • Deer Park Airport - $30,000
  • Colville Municipal - $30,000
  • Wilbur Airport - $30,000
  • Port of Whitman Business Air Center - $20,000
  • Davenport Airport - $20,000
  • Ione Municipal Airport - $20,000
  • Odessa Municipal Airport - $20,000
  • Rosalia Municipal Airport - $1,000

