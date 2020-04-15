SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has announced that more than $65 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration will be used for Eastern Washington Airports impacted by COVID-19.
According to a release from McMorris Rodgers' office, of that total, $29,589,274 has been allocated for Spokane International Airport.
The rest of the funding, which was made possible through the federal CARES Act, will be distributed as follows:
- Walla Walla Regional Airport - $18,059,137
- Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport - $18,129,792
- Felts Field, Spokane - $69,000
- Deer Park Airport - $30,000
- Colville Municipal - $30,000
- Wilbur Airport - $30,000
- Port of Whitman Business Air Center - $20,000
- Davenport Airport - $20,000
- Ione Municipal Airport - $20,000
- Odessa Municipal Airport - $20,000
- Rosalia Municipal Airport - $1,000
