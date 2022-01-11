MEAD, Wash. - On Monday, January 10th, the Mead School Board created a resolution to oppose requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for school age children.
That decision comes on the heels of the results of a survey that the district sent to parents, which found that 70% of Mead families would not like the vaccine required.
3,105 people responded to that survey. According to the district's website, Mead has 16 schools and serves more than 10,000 students, so KHQ reached out to a district Spokesperson to find out the percentage that 3,105 people represents. We have not heard back.