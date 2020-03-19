Update, 7:13 pm:
MEAD, Wash. - As Washington's statewide school closures continue, Mead School District is giving an update to families on their plans for childcare, meals and at-home learning activities.
In an email sent to families, the District outlined its plans to distribute free breakfasts and lunches to students 18 and younger starting on March 23. Further details can be found in our previous coverage down below.
The District also noted that childcare for health service workers and first responders who filled out its Family Needs Survey will begin on Monday, March 23. Health service workers or first responders who didn't fill out the survey can call 465-6014.
The District has also been advised by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction not to provide online mandatory learning for students unless the services can be provided in an equitable manner. However, they are providing optional learning materials, which are recommended but not required.
Also starting Monday, K-12 resource room teachers and classroom teachers will be in communication with parents via email and weekly communications will continue every Monday. Chromebooks will also be distributed to families who requested a device via their Family Needs Survey.
Previous Coverage:
MEAD, Wash - With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mead School District has organized free meal pickup.
Beginning Monday, March 23, children, age 18 and under, can get a "grab-and-go" breakfast and lunch while our schools are closed.
Registration is not required and children do not need to be Mead students to participate. However, children must be present to pick up a sack meal, which includes lunch and breakfast for the following day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.