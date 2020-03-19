MEAD, Wash - With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mead School District has organized free meal pickup.
Beginning Monday, March 23, children, age 18 and under, can get a "grab-and-go" breakfast and lunch while our schools are closed.
Registration is not required and children do not need to be Mead students to participate. However, children must be present to pick up a sack meal, which includes lunch and breakfast for the following day.
