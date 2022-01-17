MEAD, Wash. - A shipment of COVID-19 testing supplies has made its way to Mead School District (MSD), allowing them to resume their Test-To-Stay program, the district announced Monday.
MSD had to halt testing last week as supplies were running low. Students and staff were asked to stay home and athletics were paused.
Now, the district is offering testing sites on Tuesday and Wednesday at Midway Elementary School, Evergreen Elementary School and the gym south of Union Stadium.
Students with last names starting with A-M are asked to come between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., N-Z at 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
For student-athletes, MSD said to wait for communication from coaching staff.
Symptomatic students are also being told to visit these testing sites.
If your student has yet to be tested at school this school year, follow the instructions below. If they have, ignore them.
1. Parent Consent Form - This form is good for the 2021-22 school year. Parents/Guardians will be notified prior to any COVID-19 test. Bring the completed form with you to the test site..
2. Registration Form - Click your school below and complete online form:
· FIVE MILE PRAIRIE/NORTH STAR
· PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL