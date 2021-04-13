SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting next week, all Mead School District students will be back in the classroom full-time for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.
The district made the decision after social distancing requirements were dropped from six feet between desks to three feet.
Full remote options will remain for students wishing to learn remotely but there will no longer be a hybrid model for grades 6-12.
Students and staff will be required to continue to wear masks.
The approved return to the classroom does have a transition period:
- For Grades 6-12 only: Monday (4/19) remains on the current “A” hybrid schedule
- For Grades 6-12 only: Tuesday (4/20) remains on the current “B” hybrid schedule
- For Grades 6-12 only: Wednesday (4/21) and Thursday (4/22) are full remote days providing teachers and district personnel time to transition to this new instructional program
- Friday (4/23) will be the return of all secondary students (both A + B) who have chosen in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year
- Monday (4/26) will be the return for all elementary remote students who have chosen to return to in-person instruction
- For all Grades K-12: Friday, May 28 and Friday, June 11, will be at-home remote learning days for all students K-12 to allow staff time for professional development and collaboration
- The approved schedule for the remainder of the school year can be found here.