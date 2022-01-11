MEAD, Wash. - Mead School District is putting a stop on their Test-to-Stay and Athletic testing programs due to the lack of COVID-19 testing supplies.
The district said starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, athletic competitions and practices will be put on hold until supplies arrive. Symptomatic students are also being asked to stay home unless they can provide proof of a negative test from outside the school.
Students and staffed are also now being asked to stay home if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The district said they will also stop sending emails to parents when a positive case is found in their child's class due to the high number of cases within their schools recently.