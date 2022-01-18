MEAD, Wash. - Mead School District (MSD) is warning parents of potential cancelation of their student's bus routes with the district's transportation department seeing increased illness-related absences.
"We are asking you to monitor your emails each evening and morning for updates on your child’s bus route. If you do not get a message, please continue as normal. Messages will only be sent to affected routes and will include information on whether a bus pickup or drop-off will be late and by the number of minutes it will be late," the district said in a statement.
Nothing is being canceled as of yet. They said that parents may still drop off and pickup their kids if routes are affected.