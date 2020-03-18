Students in the community of Medical Lake are in a bit of a unique situation during the Coronavirus outbreak as a staff member tested positive last week. The school is currently closed for cleaning, but there is still a gap to fill in the community: Lunches for kids.
The staff and pastors at St. John's Lutheran Church in Medical Lake will be trying to fill that gap for the remainder of the week as they hand out free sack lunches for students who need a meal. The giveaway will be happening outside of the church at Helm and Hallet from 11am - 1pm on Thursday and Friday. They only ask that they actual student be present when picking up the lunch.
Dozens of students received meals on Wednesday as the church keeps in line with the motto of the times: "We're all in this together."
"Yesterday it kinda came to us that we had a gap and so we just threw it together and we've been making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches this morning," Shelley Bunch said.
They also have an alternative available for kids with peanut allergies.
St. John's also wants to make sure those kids who need a meal this weekend will get one. With some parents out of work or getting reduced paychecks on Friday, they are hoping to be able to send students who need it home with enough food to last them through the weekend until the school district can take over on Monday.
They are making the lunches, but they might need help with the ingredients. Bread has been surprisingly hard to come by, so if you'd like to help out and drop off some bread or non-perishable food items to help ensure the kids of Medical Lake will have enough to eat this weekend, feel free to stop by on Thursday or Friday from 11am - 1pm or give them a call at 509) 299-4114
