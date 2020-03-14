MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Saturday night, the Medical Lake School District is reporting that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to their Facebook Post, the staff member spent time prior to showing symptoms at both Hallett Elementary School and Medical Lake High School.
The health district is recommending that if you or someone you know were in these locations over the past 14 days, please pay close attention to flu-like conditions.
KHQ has asked the Spokane Regional Health District to confirm if this person is part of the three people who tested positive earlier on Saturday.
