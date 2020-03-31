SPOKANE, Wash. - Students from Washington State University and the University of Washington are working together to help medical professionals during this pandemic by running daily tasks for them.
The tasks range from picking up groceries, cleaning, picking up the mail and watching their children.
One of the students said that they started this because they are not able to help with the pandemic, so they are helping those who are helping with it.
They started this during the second week of March and do not see this coming to an end, they want to help all they can.
"Health care workers are risking everything right now to help fight this pandemic. The least we can do is help with household tasks like childcare and groceries that they shouldn't have to worry about when they are on the front line of this pandemic," said Reilly Bealer, a Washington State University medical student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.