Law enforcement has been busy during these last several months dealing with a mental health crisis with calls up for help.
The coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on many people whose daily routines and lives were upended because of the pandemic. Many people now are stressed out, anxious, depressed and scared.
Spokane Police along with the sheriff's department teamed up with frontier behavioral health back in January to help people who are in crisis and now they're dealing with a spike in their work.
"We are definitely seeing a lot of people who are falling or reverting back to their drug and alcohol abuse just because they are locked up, they're not in their normal routine and not seeing their counselors as they normally would," Sgt. Jay Kernkamp with the Spokane Police said.
During the onset on the shutdowns from February to the beginning of April, the behavioral health unit saw a 33 percent rise in the number of people who were in crisis calling for help.
Overall, the unit had to help 54 percent more mental health emergencies.
During the month of April alone the behavioral health unit helped 462 people. That was an increase of 162 calls when compared to February.
The silver lining is 89 percent of those emergencies had an outcome other than jail or hospitalization.
"The whole point of our unit being a regional unit is that we try to offer resources to everybody we come in contact too," Sgt. Kernkamp said.
Starting tomorrow counselors will resume riding along with deputies and officers.
