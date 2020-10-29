It seems like a lifetime ago but do you remember five, six or seven months ago when we found out the most sought after item when faced with a global pandemic was toilet paper?
Empty shelves at stores and black market deals online. It was wild.
And it wasn't just TP that became scarce. Cleaning products, canned goods and baby supplies all became hot commodities as COVID took hold.
Now, as cases begin to climb across the country, some parts are already seeing a resurgence of panic buying.
Here in the Inland Northwest, Rosauers CEO Jeff Phillipps says for the most part, all is well and he hopes it stays that way.
"There's plenty. The food chain is not broken," Phillipps said. "People will have plenty of food and will access to all of the items they have today."
However, for the supply chain to remain strong, we all need to keep our wits about us this time and do our part.
"We're still recovering from the first go-around," Phillipps added. "So to put everything in a panic again would be really detrimental to the overall food supply."
Phillipps says we've come a long way from where we were a few months ago. Sure, some paper, cleaning and canned food products are still in recovery mode, meaning they can be a little harder to find, but one lesson learned from the first wave of panic buying could make things easier should another round come: Implementing limits on items sooner.
"I think we would've put the brakes on earlier," Phillipps said when asked about takeaways from the initial onset of panic buying. "I don't think anyone really realized that was going to be a long term experience."
Nationally, there are reports of shoppers stocking up, making things like light bulbs, cleaning supplies and even mason jars harder to find as canning has seen a resurgence. While limiting the amount of items someone can buy will hopefully help this time around, to avoid a repeat of another toilet paper surge, Phillipps says the path is clear: Don't panic.
"My advice is for people to buy what they need and to continue to shop on the basis they do today and everybody will be just fine," Phillipps said. "Allow the food chain to recover and all will be well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.