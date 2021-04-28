MIAMI, Florida - A Miami private school is threatening to take jobs away from teachers and staff that receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
First reported by CNN, teachers received a letter asking them to wait until the school year ends to get vaccinated. The letter went on to say that teachers who get vaccinated after the school year will not be allowed to return until 'clinical trials' are completed.
The school's CEO and co-founder Leila Centner cited unsupported assertions that go against data from the Federal Drug Administration, Center for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health and World Health Organization.
Centner justified her claims by saying "it will be years before we have reliable information regarding the short and long-term effects of the Covid-19 vaccines."