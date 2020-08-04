JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minshew Mania has resumed in Jacksonville after a brief pause. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II is back at training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being removed from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Gardner Minshew and four other players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, and Minshew spent a little over one day in quarantine prior to being put back on the active roster, the Jaguars announced.
"It was brutal, dude," Minshew said during a media video conference. "Yesterday would have been like the first day of school. I had my outfit picked out and everything. I had to stay at home. That sucked. I missed out on playing with all my friends."
The NFL policy says a player doesn't have to test positive for COVID-19 to be placed on the list, but could also be quarantined after being around an infected person. According to ESPN, Minshew had shared an apartment with two other players that were on the list.
"I did not contract the virus," Minshew said of his brief appearance on the reserve/COVID-19 list. "It took one look at me and ran the other way. That was probably in its best interest."
Gardner Minshew is a legend.— SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) August 4, 2020
“I did not contract the virus. It took one look at me, ran the other way. That’s probably in its best interest.”
Video courtesy: @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/kZaZf3ytZc
The former Washington State University standout is slated to assume the starting quarterback role after playing in 14 games for the team in his rookie season while starting 12.
The NFL is currently in a "ramp-up" period of 2020 training camp, where teams are allowed to go through walkthroughs and strength/conditioning programs. Non-padded practices are scheduled to begin Friday, Aug. 7.
"Here we are: Back on Tuesday and ready to roll," Minshew said. "It's time to go play some football."
*Reminder to please mute yourself if you're not talking* pic.twitter.com/y7VXQfUdpQ— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 4, 2020
