SPOKANE, Wash. - Famed country singer Miranda Lambert is postponing the remaining stops on her "Wildcard" tour in North America due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Lambert was scheduled to preform at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, but Lambert has since choose to postpone and reschedule that tour date for Oct. 8.
Other regional dates on Lambert's tour that were also postponed include:
- Boise, ID: Rescheduled for Oct. 9, 2020 at the Ford Idaho Center Area
- Vancouver, BC: Rescheduled for Oct. 10, 2020 at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- Edmonton, AB: Rescheduled for Oct. 14 at Rogers Place
The announcement comes after Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee extended the "Stay Home, Stay Health" order to May 4, 2020. The order prohibits large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
