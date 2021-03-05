Miss being in the stands? The Spokane Symphony and the Spokane Chiefs want to welcome you back.

SPOKANE, Wash- As we continue to track the fan experience this morning there are more ways than you can get involved in activities.
Starting Friday, March 5, 2021, the Spokane Symphony will sell tickets for a five-concert series that will be taking place virtually.
They are creating five virtual 90-minute concerts of music and ideas that will start to be available on-demand as of April 2nd.
Each concert has a theme that will be explored from a variety of angles in addition to music performed by ensembles of Spokane Symphony musicians.
You can follow this link for more.
If you miss going to the hockey games at Spokane arena and cheering on the Chiefs, you actually, kind of can be in the stands this year.
Again--- kind of.
The Chiefs are teaming up with Cascadia Printing to provide fans the opportunity to be “in the stands” during the 2021 season with a customized photo cutout!
Cutouts are $40 and will be placed behind the team benches for the duration of the 2020-21 regular season.
Upon conclusion of the season, fans can pick up their cutouts to take home!
When selecting your photo, please keep the following guidelines in mind, use the highest quality image, avoid blurry photos or images with poor lighting and only waist up is needed.
The deadline: to be guaranteed placement for the chiefs’ first home game on March 26, orders must be submitted by Sunday, March 7.
You can follow this link.