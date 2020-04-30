The nostalgic, soothing sounds of Billy Ray Cyrus filled the air on Spokane's South Hill on Thursday as three little girls put on a line-dancing show for their neighbors, even though they had no idea who the once gloriously mulleted country singer is.
"You like Billy Ray Cyrus a lot?" I asked Fiona, Judith and Leona after their performance.
"What's that?" Judith replied.
I tried relating to the girls and explaining he was Hannah Montana's dad, but apparently even Hannah Montana is an outdated reference these days. Ugh, I'm getting old.
Anyway, why are three adorable girls out dancing in the street on a Thursday afternoon?
"The talent show was closed so we had to do it for our street instead," Judith answered.
The three best friends had been looking forward to and practicing for the Jefferson Elementary Talent Show since December, but sadly, the coronavirus put the kibosh on that.
So Kathie Huff switch roles from proud grandma to neighborhood concert promoter.
"They were out of school and they were practicing twice a week and then they were bummed because they couldn't do it, so I thought, well they can do it on our block!" Huff said.
Kathie put together some fliers and handed them out to her neighbors, letting them know multiple performances of the "Achy Breaky Heart" line-dancing show would be taking place on Thursday.
With a captive audience happily standing in their yards, the girls wowed the crowd with their dancing skills that would definitely make Billy Ray proud.
"I was so happy because they were so upset when school was closed and they couldn't do their talent show so this was great," Fiona's mom and dance teacher Brianna Berg said.
I asked the girls if there would be anymore shows.
"Ask her," they said as they referred me to their management team of mom and grandma.
I asked the girls why they were doing it.
"I dunno, ask her again," Judith said referring me back to management (stars these days, am I right? ;) )
I asked if they could teach me their routine. They tried. I was no match for their months of preparation. Also, I have no rhythm.
With shows happening at roughly 1:00pm, 1:05pm and 1:10pm, the reaction after each performance was just as heartwarming as three little girls brought some much needed smiles to the faces of their neighbors.
They definitely took first place in the impromptu talent show of 36th Avenue and although there was no prize, the girls don't do it for the accolades or the trophies. Their motivation and passion for their craft runs much deeper.
"Afterwards we get frosted brownies and ice cream," Judith said.
