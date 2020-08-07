As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation so, does the projected number of deaths, according to University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
On Thursday, IHME said the COVID-19 death toll is expected to reach nearly 300,000 by December 1 in the United States but if people continuously wear masks, 70,000 lives would be saved.
As of August 7, 158,000 Americans have died and IHME is projecting 137,000 more deaths by December 1.
IHME said if 95 percent of Americans wore masks, more than 66,000 people would be saved.
“The public’s behavior had a direct correlation to the transmission of the virus and, in turn, the numbers of deaths,” IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray said. “Such efforts to act more cautiously and responsibly will be an important aspect of COVID-19 forecasting and the up-and-down patterns in individual states throughout the coming months and into next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.