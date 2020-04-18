May 4 is still a little more than two weeks away, but according to data from Governor Jay Inslee's Office, Washington might not be ready to ease restrictions at that time.
According to a release from the Inland COVID-19 Response Team, Inslee explained models and data points that are being used to make decisions about social distancing and the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy order." Inslee noted that the state is not yet ready to stop using these measures and the models suggest Washington still won't be ready by May 4 when the order is set to expire.
According to the Response Team, only when efforts have driven down the number of active infections and there is effective, rapid testing in place can a transition be made. That transition would lead to individualized efforts to diagnose, protect and isolate people with COVID-19.
Inslee also said his office is working with the construction industry on planning for safe reopening. However, according to the Response Team, he also hinted that construction activities might not restart before May 4, or even soon thereafter, if the curve doesn't turn significantly in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has "pushed for a regional and slow approach" to reopening Eastern Washington's economy.
"I am confident we can develop our own plan to open businesses in states, again, slowly, while still implementing social distancing measures so we don't compromised the ground we've gained in our COVID-19 response," Woodward wrote in a tweet.
