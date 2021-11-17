Moderna has filed to expand the eligibility of its COVID-19 booster shot for all adults 18 years and older.
According to a news release, the company filed for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
This move from Moderna comes a day after Pfizer filed to expand eligibility for their booster shot with the same age group.
The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's request before Friday.
In October, the FDA authorized the Moderna booster shot for people 18 to 64 who are high risk and for people 18 to 64 whose jobs could expose them to COVID-19.