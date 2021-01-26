As of Tuesday morning, Moderna has supplied 30.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the United States government. According to a release, Moderna remains on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of March.
According to Moderna's supply update, the company is working closely with the United States government to provide regular updates on supply and production.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10.1 million doses have been administered in the United States.
While 100 million doses are expected by the end of March, 200 million doses are expected to be available by the end of the second quarter in 2021. On Jan. 4, the company announced an increase in base-case global production from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021.
