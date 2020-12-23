SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at both MultiCare and Spokane CyberKnife & Radiation Oncology Center Wednesday morning. Both facilities say they are planning to begin vaccinations immediately.
MultiCare is planning to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers at its Deaconess hospital by the end of the day. The hospital will be prioritizing vaccinations for workers who are in high risk area including ICU's, Emergency Departments, and other front line workers.
MultiCare has also committed 20% of its vaccines for local first responders and other high-risk healthcare workers. The hospital says that as more vaccines arrive, they will expand their distribution plan in hopes that all workers can be vaccinated by early 2021.
The hospital says that their senior leaders are committed to getting the vaccine as well, but not before the front line workers are vaccinated first.
“This is a historic day in our fight against COVID-19,” Senior Vice President and MultiCare’s Inland Northwest Chief Executive Dr. David O’Brien said. “While this certainly is a momentous occasion in the pandemic, I want to remind the general public that they need to continue wearing a mask, washing their hands frequently, and limiting holiday gatherings to those who live in the same household.”
In addition to MultiCare, Spokane CyberKnife & Radiation Oncology Center is one of 23 cancer treatment centers in the county to be approved as a vaccine provider by Washington's Department of Health.
