Due to the spread of COVID-19 Governor Jay Inslee is closing Washington schools from March 17 through April 24 and some schools are deciding to start the closure early.
The following Washington school districts are not having classes on Monday, March 16:
- Lewiston School District
- Liberty School District
- North Point School District
- West Valley School District
- Medical Lake School District
- Cheney School District
- Deer Park School District
- Richland School District
- Colfax School District
- Riverside School District
- Central Valley School District
- Pullman School District
- Mary Walker School District
- Sprague Lamont School District
- Loon Lake School District
- Colville School District
- Davenport School District
Some districts in Idaho are also taking precautions.
The Post Falls School District and Lakeland Joint District will be closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday March 17 to allow custodial staff to disinfect classrooms.
The Couer d'Alene Public Schools is closing from March 16 through April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.