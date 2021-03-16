The needle is moving, literally, on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Montana and Idaho, as both states announce officials dates for when the general population can receive a vaccine. So how does Washington stack up?
Montana residents ages 16 and older are eligible starting April 1, and Idaho residents ages 16 and older are eligible April 19.
Washington is moving to the next phase on March 17. This is Phase 1B - Tier 2, and it includes high-risk critical workers and people 16 and older who have a medical condition.
As of March 16, Washington has no set date for when the general population will be eligible. According to the Department of Health, that date will happen in Spring or Summer.
Oregon is sitting at about the same eligibility pace as Washington. In Oregon, people 65 and older are currently eligible. Starting on March 29, people 45 and older with medical conditions will be able to receive a vaccine along with some high-risk critical workers.
Despite these states moving eligibility at different paces, roughly the same percentage of people are fully vaccinated.
Based on the 2019 population from the U.S. Census, 13% of Montana's population is fully vaccinated. In Idaho, 11% of the population is fully vaccinated. Finally in Washington, the Department of Health said 12% of the population is fully vaccinated.
The state with the slowest rate of vaccinating the population is Oregon with 9%.
Montana:
- Total Doses: 367,211
- Fully Immunized: 142,490
- Population (2019): 1.069 million
- Percent Fully Immunized: 13%
Idaho:
- Total Doses: 627,352
- Fully Immunized: 202,520
- Population (2019): 1.787 million
- Percent Fully Immunized: 11%
Oregon:
- Total Doses: 1,346,084
- Fully Immunized: 493,440
- Population (2019): 4.218 million
- Percent Fully Immunized: 9%
Washington:
- Total Doses: 2,442,269
- Fully Immunized: 751,127
- Population (2019): 7.615 million
- Percent Fully Immunized: 12%