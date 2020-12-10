GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -- Grant County Health District reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Of the 11 deaths, 10 have been traced back to an outbreak at long-term care (LTC) facilities in late November. The outbreaks occurred in different facilities after a 300-person wedding took place in Ritzville, leading to nearly 200 positive cases and over 25 deaths.
Although investigators can't confirm if all the outbreaks at each Grant County LTC facility came from the wedding, they are aware of multiple staff members who attended the wedding prior to the outbreak.
“GCHD staff and I wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and to our communities affected by these tragic deaths of our most vulnerable community members. We also extend our encouragement and sympathies to the many dedicated healthcare staff and community members who have joined us on this fight against our common enemy,” says Dr. Alexander Brzezny, Grant County Health Officer.
