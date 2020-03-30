The Idaho Department of Lands says more TP will continue to roll out of Idaho. The state has determined timber sales are an essential service, allowing the department to continue rolling out toilet paper and other important forest products from the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department manages about 1 million acres of forest on Idaho Endowment Lands. In the 2019 fiscal year, $1.3 billion in services and goods (including Idaho-produced TP) were generated from timber harvests on endowment land.
“The Idaho Department of Lands is moving forward with forest management during the COVID-19 crisis, not only to ensure necessary products get to consumers, but to keep our forests healthy through sustainable forest practices,” said State Forester Craig Foss of the Idaho Department of Lands. “Our practices of planting, taking care of our young and aging forests, and harvesting when the time is right, allows us to provide a renewable resource while keeping forests growing strong for future generations.”
Deemed critical by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the department continues its forest management operations while sticking to Gov. Little's stay-at-home order and social-distancing guidlines.
“My priority is to keep our staff as healthy as possible and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during this time, while still continuing to provide these critical services,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller. “Our foresters work in remote areas already, but we will be disinfecting work vehicles, practicing social-distancing and other important guidelines.”
