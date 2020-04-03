SPOKANE, Wash. - Gloves, masks and disinfectant wipes can provide peace of mind for people venturing out of isolation to visit an essential business.
But unfortunately, many people have been tossing away their used gloves and masks wherever they want. Not only is it causing a mess, it's also causing concern.
"Well, it's taken awhile to get everybody just [doing] social distancing. We've been working on littering for a long time," Daniel Gandarilla said while picking up essential items at Target on Spokane's South Hill. "People right now [are] just kind of worrying about what they're doing themselves, which is not very helpful, especially if they have something on their gloves."
KHQ's Peter Maxwell spoke with the Spokane Regional Health District, who said that by leaving gloves, masks and sanitation wipes on the ground for others to pick up, people could be exposing others to COVID-19 or a series of other germs.
But as you put your cart back and load your items into your car, it can be hard not to notice those carelessly-tossed items blowing through parking lots and left-behind shopping carts.
It's a similar scene at several stores across Spokane.
Not only does the litter impact the environment, it impacts the people who end up cleaning up the mess.
Gandarilla offered some advice for those out doing their essential shopping.
"Maybe just a little forethought. Have a little bag, have something that you can throw it away," he said. "There are different options, make sure you're near a trash can. Just [take] that extra step. We've got extra time on our hands."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.