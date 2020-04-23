SPOKANE, Wash. - Although the governor has ordered people to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy, for some that's turning into 'Get frustrated, make bad choices'.
Spokane Police say eggs were tossed out of a 4th story apartment window in downtown onto rally goers in their cars below during a protest on Wednesday.
One rally goer named B.J. had to clean off his car after he became one of the moving targets "We were just coming down one of the streets here, and we were being egged by people in the condos," he said.
B.J.'s car and several others were struck multiple times. Police say the suspect is 52-year-old Cindy Albert of Los Angeles. Officers say they found her still armed with a carton of eggs perched in her fourth story window.
The protest and the eggs are more symptoms of the same problem: an alarming rise in public fatigue with the stay home stay healthy orders.
Also on Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol arrested a man named Shawn Rowland for making credible threats against Gov. Inslee over the shutdown order.
In Idaho, a mother named Sara Brady was arrested after she refused to leave a playground that had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The stress from the pandemic is playing out in other ways that could cause trouble in the community.
One in four Americans now say they're turning to drugs and alcohol to cope, according to a new university of Michigan study.
There are healthier ways to help manage your stress.
According to the CDC ways to cope with stress include:
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body.
- Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate.
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
- Exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep.
- Avoid alcohol and drugsexternal icon.
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
