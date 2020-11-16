SPOKANE, Wash. -- Governor Jay Inslee has pledged $50 million in aid to business who will be hit hard during this latest round of restrictions. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward fears, that amount isn't enough and is seeking help on the federal level as well.

Multiple local businesses have already closed up shop, even prior to the latest restrictions. Downtown locations have really suffered with so many event cancellations.

For the owners of Gozo Brick Oven Bistro the pandemic meant a family dream going dark. Jesse Pyles opened up the restaurant in the heart of downtown Spokane with help from his wife and son. They were eager to bring a unique dining experience to our community.

"My family has a strong connection to Europe," he said. "We like that style of dining. We like the flavors of Europe and the Mediterranean."

Pyles, who is from Missoula, said he went into the business venture cautiously optimistic.

"When you're starting out, you're not expecting to make money...you're just building (your) brand," he said. "My brand being downtown, I hoped to build from businesses in the entertainment industry."

But shows, concerts and more have all been cancelled. The family had big hopes for events like Bloomsday and Hoopfest too. Even with all the shut downs and restrictions, the restaurant was able to hang in there for a few months.

"We were what I would say, keeping the restaurant afloat and making no money...barely breaking even," Pyles said.

And as late Fall hit, and temperatures dropped, so did their customer count.

"I would have qualified for loans, but I didn't get into the business of a restaurant to get more loans," he said. "I funded everything, and I didn't want to go into debt. The real issue was the grants...They all had exclusions, the main one was if you haven't been in business since March of 2019, you absolutely didn't qualify."

The family isn't sure what's next for them, but they are hopeful new, small businesses will have more resources available in the future. They say those just starting out are in the most vulnerable state.

"This had been our long-term hope," Pyles said. "It was exciting. The disappointment factor is very high. We are working to find a way forward."