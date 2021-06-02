SPOKANE, Wash. - After COVID-19 restrictions kept splash pads closed in 2020, Spokane Parks and Recreation announced they will be opening this summer.
Spokane Parks and Recreation said it will take them a little time to set up the irrigation system and create a COVID-19 plan for the 17 splash pads. Parks and Recreation said they will continue to share updates as the splash pads open.
Currently, the Riverfront Ice Age Floods splash pad is open.
City of Spokane pools will open in mid-June for swim lessons and will open on July 5 for free swimming.
Spokane Parks and Recreation is hiring in Aquatics and Park Operations. You can apply at spokaneparks.org/jobs.