SPOKANE, Wash. - More employees at the Spokane Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, six staff have now tested positive, which is an increase of four since Thursday.
Currently 23 residents have tested positive. That number has not increased since Thursday.
According to the Washington State Department Health, there are more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide with 583 deaths.
